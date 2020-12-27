Stephon Gilmore’s wife calls out reporter for ‘trash narrative’

Stephon Gilmore has been named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl, but some feel he was not even the best cornerback on the New England Patriots this season. Gilmore’s wife finds that idea laughable.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe tweeted on Sunday that he believes Patriots cornerback JC Jackson should have made the Pro Bowl over Gilmore. Volin meant it more as a compliment to Jackson than an insult to Gilmore, and he even noted that Gilmore’s 2020 season has been better than the stats indicate. That didn’t matter to Gilmore’s wife Gabrielle.

Y’all still pushing this trash narrative? Lol might have to do a series of debunks https://t.co/leOjaCmrTj — Gabrielle Gilmore (@Eneekonese) December 27, 2020

Gilmore and Jackson both had Pro Bowl-caliber seasons. Gilmore is the reigning defensive player of the year and is one of those shutdown corners that quarterbacks avoid. That leads to his stats not looking as impressive, but he’s still easily one of the best players in the NFL at his position.

Jackson’s case for a Pro Bowl appearance seemed a bit more obvious. His eight interceptions are second in the NFL behind only Miami Dolphins star Xavien Howard, who has nine but has played in one more game. There’s a reason people were stunned when Jackson was left off the Pro Bowl voting list earlier this year, though that turned out to be a mixup.

Of course, Gabrielle Gilmore has never been afraid to speak her mind. We saw that when she unloaded on officials for a controversial call against her husband. We’re not surprised she’s ready for a debate with Volin.