JC Jackson added to Pro Bowl voting list following honest mixup

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was initially left off of the Pro Bowl voting list despite having a fantastic season, but the issue has been remedied.

It originally looked like Jackson would not be eligible for Pro Bowl votes, as teams decide which players to nominate and the New England Patriots left Jackson off their list. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Jackson was added to the ballot on Wednesday morning following a mixup.

CB J.C. Jackson has been added to the AFC Pro Bowl fan ballot this morning. Long story short: As always, team initially submitted its base defense — front 7 plus 4 DBs (Stephon Gilmore-Jason McCourty as starting CBs). Now, it's a nickel D on fan ballot. No malicious intent. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 18, 2020

Jackson leads all NFL players with six interceptions this season and has an interception in five straight games. He certainly deserves Pro Bowl consideration. There was speculation that the Patriots may have left him off their list to avoid paying a Pro Bowl bonus, but that never seemed realistic.

We see some pretty surprising Pro Bowl snubs every year, but those are typically the result of voting. It seemed extremely bizarre that the Patriots didn’t nominate Jackson, so the explanation makes a lot of sense.