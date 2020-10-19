Stephon Gilmore’s wife takes shot at refs over controversial call

The New England Patriots didn’t do a whole lot right in their loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but there was one flag in the second half that they may not have deserved. The penalty was called on Stephon Gilmore in the end zone, and the All-Pro cornerback’s wife clearly thought it was unwarranted.

During the first half of Monday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, a Chiefs defensive back was flagged for pass interference only for the flag to be picked up. Gilmore’s wife Gabrielle was watching, and she couldn’t help but take a shot at Sunday’s officiating crew for the questionable call on her husband.

So y’all can pick that flag up but not the terrible one yesterday lol — Gabrielle Gilmore (@Eneekonese) October 19, 2020

The flag on Gilmore came on 3rd-and-6 with the Broncos at the Patriots’ 8-yard line. It gave Denver an automatic first down. You can see the play below:

For what it’s worth, the penalty didn’t really matter. It set the Broncos up with 1st-and-goal, but they still had to settle for a field goal to put them ahead 15-3. Had they scored a touchdown and take a three-possession lead, it would have been a much more controversial call.

Gabrielle Gilmore has been very outspoken on social media as of late. She also defended the reigning Defensive Player of the Year recently over an Adam Schefter report she was not pleased about.