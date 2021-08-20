Video: Sterling Shepard, Troy Hill had heated altercation during joint practice

Things have gotten heated at several joint practices across NFL training camps this week, and it happened again to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on Friday.

Pictures and video emerged of Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and Browns cornerback Troy Hill squaring each other up. It wasn’t clear what led to the altercation, but punches were thrown before the two players were separated.

A clip of the end of the fight between Browns CB Troy Hill and Giants WR Sterling Shepard. #Browns pic.twitter.com/S5GYuNJhYz — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 20, 2021

Photos from cleveland.com show Hill and Shepard both looking poised to throw punches. Hill appears to have tried, too, though it doesn’t look like he ever made contact.

A look at the square up between Browns CB Troy Hill and Giants WR Sterling Shepard. Photos: Joshua Gunter, https://t.co/bZO8B8L2qj #Browns pic.twitter.com/od1Xou4POb — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 20, 2021

This is far from the first scuffle to happen at a joint practice this week. This sort of thing happens every year here and there, but the flare-ups definitely seem more frequent in 2021 than they usually are.

Photo: Jeffrey Beal/Wikimedia via CC by S.A. 4.0