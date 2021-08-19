 Skip to main content
Jon Gruden not happy with ‘stupidity’ that ended Raiders-Rams practice

August 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jon Gruden

Thursday’s joint practice between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams ended early after a scuffle broke out during a special teams play, much to the disgust of Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Multiple scuffles broke out during the practice, which was ultimately called 45 minutes early as coaches failed to calm things down. Reporters on the scene said punches were thrown and the situation flared up several times after initially being calmed down.

This is one of the risks of joint practices, as things can sometimes get out of hand and tempers can flare too much. Whatever the case, Gruden described the situation as “stupidity” and “child’s play.”

This was the second day of joint practices between the two sides, and there were already some fireworks on Wednesday. That may have set the stage for Thursday’s events. The two teams are set to play a preseason game against each other Saturday, so there’s certainly a chance this flares up again.

