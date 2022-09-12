Steve Young shares harsh comments about Seahawks

Steve Young spared no feelings when talking about the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Young is part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” and was talking ahead of the Seahawks-Denver Broncos game on Monday. The focus of the game was Russell Wilson’s departure from the Seahawks to the Broncos.

Young gave the Seahawks a harsh assessment for the 2022 season following their trade of Wilson.

“In the NFL 2022, you better have a quarterback that can win the Super Bowl. No longer can you have a great defense and an average quarterback. It doesn’t work anymore,” said Young.

“The fact is Seattle gave away their Super Bowl ticket. Hopefully some miracle happens to the Seattle Seahawks in the future. But what fundamentally has happened is the Seahawks have no chance.”

He’s not wrong.

The NFL has changed over the years and become even more of a passing league. You need a big-time quarterback in order to win and compete. The Seahawks are kidding themselves if they think they can compete as they are.

Either the Seahawks know they need a new franchise quarterback and just didn’t believe Wilson was the right guy, or they are in complete denial. But Young is completely right about the Seahawks’ situation.