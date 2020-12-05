Su’a Cravens denies rumor he cheated with Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao

Su’a Cravens defended himself against a rumor that he cheated with Malik Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao.

Cravens, who played college football at USC and later for Washington and Denver in the NFL, got into a fight with Malik in 2019. Beasley attacked Cravens in the lobby of an apartment building in Colorado in August 2019. Cravens claims he declined to press charges against Beasley even though law enforcement determined the NBA player was the aggressor in their fight.

There was some speculation that the fight was over Yao cheating on Beasley with Cravens, but the former NFL player denied that.

“There was no cheating,” Cravens told TMZ Sports. “Montana and I hung out years prior to her and Malik even starting to date.”

Beasley and Yao met in 2018 and got married in March. Their marriage is in peril though. Yao reportedly filed for divorce after seeing photos of Beasley with Larsa Pippen.

Beasley, 24, is entering his fifth season in the NBA and just signed a $60 million contract extension with the Timberwolves. Pippen recently offered her response to the cheating rumors.

Photo: Jerry Ting/Neon Tommy/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0