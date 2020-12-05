Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao reportedly filed for divorce after photos

Photos of Malik Beasley with Larsa Pippen may have cost the Minnesota Timberwolves guard his marriage.

Beasley was photographed holding hands with Pippen last month. The photos did not go over well with Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao.

According to a report from E!, Yao filed for divorce the day after she saw the photos.

“Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” an insider reportedly told E. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

Yao and Beasley met in 2018 and married in March this year. This would be shorter than another famous NBA player’s marriage if they end up divorcing after eight months.

Complicating matters is that Beasley recently signed a 4-year contract for around $60 million.

Pippen tried to play things off like nothing is going on, but the photos seem to tell a different story, one that Yao doesn’t like.