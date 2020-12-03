Larsa Pippen seemingly responds to Malik Beasley rumors

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, was photographed recently holding hands with Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley. Naturally, that led many to believe they are dating. Pippen seemed to imply that is not the case.

Pippen posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram story Wednesday that was almost certainly a reference to all the talk about her and Beasley.

Larsa Pippen seemingly responds to rumor about her affair with Malik Beasley pic.twitter.com/frYleEUR0q — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) December 3, 2020

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media,” she wrote. “Even salt looks like sugar.”

Larsa and Scottie finalized their divorce in 2018, but the 24-year-old Beasley is married. The photos of Beasley and Pippen holding hands were published in late November. TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that Beasley’s wife Montana Lao was “blindsided” by the photos and was expecting Beasley to be home for his birthday on Nov. 26. She said she was disappointed when he did not show up.

Beasley tweeted an ambiguous message the day after the story came out.

Vanderbilt star Scottie Pippen Jr., the son of Larsa and Scottie, took to Twitter this week to seemingly share some of his thoughts on the drama involving his mother.