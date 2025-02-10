Bettor had craziest bad beat on Super Bowl prop bet

The Super Bowl has seemingly infinite prop bets to choose from each year, and one extremely unlucky gambler was given an unfriendly reminder on Sunday that there is no such thing as free money.

A DraftKings Sportsbook user placed what he or she must have felt was a very safe wager for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The bettor wagered $2,200 on Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker to make at least one extra point in the game. The odds for the bet were -2200, so the bettor stood to win $100 from a $2,200 bet.

Seemed safe enough, right? Apparently not. Butker did not even attempt an extra point in the game, which the Eagles won 40-22. Kansas City scored three touchdowns and went for a two-point conversion after each score.

Insane bad beat for one @DKSportsbook bettor, who wagered $2,200 on Harrison Butker to make 1+ extra point (-2200) in an attempt to profit $100. The Chiefs scored 3 touchdowns and went for the 2-point conversion all 3 times. Butker finished without an attempted XP or FG. pic.twitter.com/w0hOw1N30c — Julian Edlow (@julianedlow) February 10, 2025

Had someone predicted before the Super Bowl that the Chiefs would not even attempt a single extra point, that person probably would have been laughed at. Somehow, it ended up happening.

Kansas City trailed 34-0 late in the third quarter. By the time Patrick Mahomes finally threw a touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy to put the Chiefs on the board, going for two from that point forward was the only logical choice. Mahomes then threw two more garbage-time touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the game look a lot closer than it was.

Unfortunately, that was not the first bad beat that a gambler suffered at the hands of the Chiefs this season.