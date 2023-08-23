Ex-Bears RB looking to make NFL comeback

Running back Tarik Cohen has not played in the NFL since 2020. Three years after suffering a devastating leg injury, the former Chicago Bears standout is looking to make his return to the field.

Cohen is now “healthy and ready for NFL workouts,” his agents relayed via ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Cohen tore his ACL and MCL during a Week 3 contest against the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He missed the entire 2021 season trying to recover from the injury. As Cohen was gearing up for a 2022 season return in May of last year, he tore the Achilles tendon on his right leg while live-streaming a workout via his Instagram account.

Cohen has dealt with a lot of adversity both on and off the field over the past few years. The former Bears RB lost his twin brother Tyrell in a tragic accident in 2021.

The Bears selected Cohen in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Cohen served as both the backup RB and primary punt returner for Chicago from 2017 to 2019. He received a Pro Bowl nod and was named first-team All-Pro in 2018 as a punt returner. Cohen tallied 15 combined touchdowns as a rusher, receiver, and punt returner across 51 games for the Bears.