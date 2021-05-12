Tarik Cohen shares difficult thoughts on twin brother’s death

Tarik Cohen is trying to grieve following the death of his twin brother Tyrell, who died on Saturday at the age of 25.

Tyrell died over the weekend in North Carolina after being electrocuted. Officials believe he was fleeing from authorities following a car accident and tried climbing a fence at an electrical substation.

Cohen sought help on social media Saturday in locating his brother, whose body was found and identified on Sunday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Chicago Bears running back sent tweets regarding his brother’s death. Tarik said he would take care of Tyrell’s two young daughters.

I lost my brother , my twin, myself . What a great man he was . I’m glad i got to express just how much i love him while he was here. God truly calls home the best and most worthy. I’ll just miss him forever. I got Riah and Trini Tyrell i swear to god . — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) May 10, 2021

From sandboxes to caskets. Lord knows i wanna go wit you . But I gotta hold it down for you . I love you forever. — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) May 11, 2021

The Cohen brothers are from Bunn, North Carolina. Tarik has played for the Bears since being drafted in 2017.