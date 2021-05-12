 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 11, 2021

Tarik Cohen shares difficult thoughts on twin brother’s death

May 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tarik Cohen

Tarik Cohen is trying to grieve following the death of his twin brother Tyrell, who died on Saturday at the age of 25.

Tyrell died over the weekend in North Carolina after being electrocuted. Officials believe he was fleeing from authorities following a car accident and tried climbing a fence at an electrical substation.

Cohen sought help on social media Saturday in locating his brother, whose body was found and identified on Sunday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Chicago Bears running back sent tweets regarding his brother’s death. Tarik said he would take care of Tyrell’s two young daughters.

The Cohen brothers are from Bunn, North Carolina. Tarik has played for the Bears since being drafted in 2017.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus