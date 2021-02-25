Tarik Cohen has funny reaction to Bears being on Russell Wilson’s trade list

Russell Wilson has informed the Seattle Seahawks that he would accept a trade to four teams, and the Chicago Bears are one of them. You can understand why that excites Tarik Cohen.

Wilson’s agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday that the quarterback has not demanded a trade. Wilson did, however, give the Seahawks a short list of teams that he would be willing to play for, which is significant since he has a no-trade clause. Cohen immediately tweeted at Wilson in response to the news.

@DangeRussWilson you called bro ? — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021

While he was on the subject, Cohen figured he would also check in on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

@deshaunwatson pull up gang , ion think nobody got number 4 — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021

Man I’m shooting my shot from here on out lmao — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021

Wilson says he would be open to playing for the Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders. Though, his agent noted that the QB wants to remain in Seattle at this time.

Cohen is known for sending some pretty funny tweets. He had an extremely relatable comment after a Bears loss last season and also trolled a division rival over a missed kick. We’re not surprised he jumped all over the Wilson news.