Tarik Cohen signs with NFC team’s practice squad

September 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Tarik Cohen carries the ball while in a Bears uniform

Sep 17, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) works out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tarik Cohen has taken another step in his NFL comeback attempt.

Cohen has signed with the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. The running back’s wife shared the news in a post to her Instagram story on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Cohen is officially expected to sign on Wednesday to join the team’s practice squad.

In late August, Cohen’s agents made it known that the running back wanted to make a comeback. A few weeks later, he is getting a shot, which is a big deal considering all Cohen has battled.

Cohen tore his ACL and MCL during a Week 3 contest against the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He missed the entire 2021 season trying to recover from the injury. As Cohen was gearing up for a 2022 season return in May of last year, he tore the Achilles tendon on his right leg while live-streaming a workout via his Instagram account.

Cohen has dealt with a lot of adversity both on and off the field over the past few years. The former Bears RB lost his twin brother Tyrell in a tragic accident in 2021.

The Bears selected Cohen in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Cohen served as both the backup RB and primary punt returner for Chicago from 2017 to 2019. He received a Pro Bowl nod and was named first-team All-Pro in 2018 as a punt returner. Cohen tallied 15 combined touchdowns as a rusher, receiver, and punt returner across 51 games for the Bears.

Part of the Panthers’ interest in Cohen is likely attributed to Carolina special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who served as the Bears’ special teams coordinator from 2018-2021.

