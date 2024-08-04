Taylor Heinicke rocks fitting T-shirt in photo with Donald Trump, JD Vance

Taylor Heinicke met up in style over the weekend with the Republican presidential ticket.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback Heinicke went viral this weekend for the photo that he took in Atlanta with former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance. In the photo, Heinicke was rocking a shirt of Trump holding up his fist in defiance after the July assassination attempt against him. The shirt also had the caption, “If you come at the king, you best not miss.”

President Trump & @JDVance with Falcons QB and Redskins legend Taylor Heinicke in Atlanta tonight pic.twitter.com/xTyr0ESUzQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2024

The image of Trump with his fist raised has become an iconic one (and has even grown popular with several other NFL players).

Trump held a rally for his supporters on Saturday in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Heinicke is in his second season with the Falcons after taking a big paycut over the offseason to stick around.

Heinicke has long been known for his strong sense of fashion. That certainly continued over the weekend during his photo-op with Trump and Vance.