Taylor Swift: 49ers QB Brock Purdy ‘put me through a lot’

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said he was prepared to disappoint Taylor Swift, the famous girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

That obviously did not come to fruition as Kelce and the Chiefs downed the 49ers, 25-22, in overtime.

Purdy’s comments and subsequent loss have led some to jokingly suggest that Swift preemptively wrote the 2019 song “Paper Rings” in his honor. That is, obviously, not the case but it came up again earlier this week and Swift promptly responded to it.

During a stop at the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, a young girl by the name of Tinley asked Swift if the song had been written for Purdy.

“Is that about Brock Purdy?” Tinley asked.

“Brock Purdy?” a briefly confused Swift responds. “I mean I don’t mind Brock Purdy, but … he put me through a lot last February. I was very stressed for a second.”

Tinley then expressed her allegiance to Kelce which led to another heartwarming exchange.

“I like Travis now,” Tinley said.

“Me too,” Swift replied. “That’s an absolute yes on that one.”

Unless something drastic changes, Swift and the Chiefs won’t have to worry about Purdy or the 49ers against this year. However, there are plenty of offensive woes to occupy their minds entering the playoffs.