Social media loses its mind after Taylor Swift appears at Chiefs game

Either the rumors about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are true, or we are being subjected to the most elaborate long con in recent NFL history.

Swift was in attendance Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the game between Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears. Not only that, but she was in Kelce’s suite with Kelce’s mother Donna, which FOX was very happy to note.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

The video went viral almost immediately, and even the top NFL reporters in the business were not sure what to make of it.

I can’t tell if we’re all getting trolled or not. pic.twitter.com/cJRX1kZn7R — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 24, 2023

For the record: If this is just a staged situation between Travis and Taylor, I am completely fine with it. And I respect all parties for embracing it. And if it’s the real thing, Travis Kelce is forever the spokesperson for shooting your shot. 😂 pic.twitter.com/g3Un9fpC4F — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 24, 2023

Live feed of Taylor Swift just watching the game, who says no? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

Kelce hinted at this outcome earlier in the week, but to actually see it happen is something else entirely. Whether this is a confirmation of dating rumors or just a fun PR move on the part of both of them is entirely in the eye of the beholder, because neither side seems eager to actually say anything concrete. Jason Kelce may have spilled the beans, though even he might have been joking.

Reports about Kelce and Swift linking up first surfaced earlier in September. Clearly, things escalated quickly in some form.