Jason Kelce confirms the big rumor about his brother

Jason Kelce has confirmed the big rumor regarding his brother.

Kelce joined the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday. He talked about the rumor that his brother Travis is dating singer Taylor Swift.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life,” Jason said. “I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all a hundred percent true.”

“I believe it is 100% true” – @JasonKelce on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 👀 Did we just break pop culture news?? pic.twitter.com/3cimw6Nzrx — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) September 20, 2023

A report last week said that Jason and Swift had been spending time together. Amazon “Thursday Night Football” analyst Tony Gonzalez tried to get Jason to comment on the rumor after Philly’s Week 2 win, but the Eagles center was caught off guard and did not comment. Now Jason is confirming the rumor.

Travis, 33, previously dated Kayla Nicole, but they broke up in 2022. Travis said over the summer that he had attended one of Swift’s concerts from the “Eras” tour and wanted to give her a friendship bracelet he had made for her. He said he was disappointed that she was not available to talk with people. Obviously he was somehow able to make a connection with her eventually.