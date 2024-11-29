Taylor Swift wears special Travis Kelce necklace to Chiefs game
Taylor Swift showed up to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kanas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game on Friday wearing a special, fitting necklace.
Swift was photographed walking through Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., along with Kelce’s mother Donna. The famous singer had on a necklace with the number 87 dangling from it on a pendant. Of course, Kelce’s jersey number is 87.
🚨| TAYLOR IS WEARING 87 NECKLACE pic.twitter.com/uFI3TH9l4a
— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 29, 2024
The 87 pendant could be seen when Amazon showed a shot of Swift during their broadcast of the Chiefs-Raiders game on Friday.
— Pop Panda (@PopPanda007) November 29, 2024
Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023. Her presence at his games was a huge deal last year but has since become accepted as more routine now. Her necklace is a sign of her commitment to the tight end.