 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 29, 2024

Taylor Swift wears special Travis Kelce necklace to Chiefs game

November 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Taylor Swift reacts at a Chiefs game

Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift reacts while watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift showed up to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kanas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game on Friday wearing a special, fitting necklace.

Swift was photographed walking through Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., along with Kelce’s mother Donna. The famous singer had on a necklace with the number 87 dangling from it on a pendant. Of course, Kelce’s jersey number is 87.

The 87 pendant could be seen when Amazon showed a shot of Swift during their broadcast of the Chiefs-Raiders game on Friday.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023. Her presence at his games was a huge deal last year but has since become accepted as more routine now. Her necklace is a sign of her commitment to the tight end.

Article Tags

Taylor SwiftTravis Kelce
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus