Taylor Swift wears special Travis Kelce necklace to Chiefs game

Taylor Swift showed up to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kanas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game on Friday wearing a special, fitting necklace.

Swift was photographed walking through Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., along with Kelce’s mother Donna. The famous singer had on a necklace with the number 87 dangling from it on a pendant. Of course, Kelce’s jersey number is 87.

🚨| TAYLOR IS WEARING 87 NECKLACE pic.twitter.com/uFI3TH9l4a — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 29, 2024

The 87 pendant could be seen when Amazon showed a shot of Swift during their broadcast of the Chiefs-Raiders game on Friday.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023. Her presence at his games was a huge deal last year but has since become accepted as more routine now. Her necklace is a sign of her commitment to the tight end.