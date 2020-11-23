Taysom Hill gets major change in ESPN fantasy status

Taysom Hill was a huge deal in ESPN’s fantasy football game last week, but the gravy train is coming to an end.

ESPN Fantasy announced on Monday that Hill is losing his tight end eligibility in their game.

Last week, word emerged that the New Orleans Saints were planning to start Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. The report caused ESPN’s Fantasy app to crash because of an interesting quirk.

Hill had tight end eligibility, but would have been able to rack up quarterback points. That is a major advantage compared to someone who maybe catches a few passes for 30 yards, like your average tight end.

Unfortunately, Hill is losing his tight end eligibility on ESPN. This is the explanation the service provided:

Early last week, ESPN Fantasy maintained it would not take away Hill’s primary position eligibility of tight end once the league week began on Tuesday. The reason for this is so fantasy managers were given ample time to make necessary roster assessments and lineup decisions before waivers running early Wednesday morning and in advance of the first game of the week Thursday.

There goes that.

Hill passed for 233 yards and more importantly, rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Those are monster numbers for a tight end, and still good numbers for a quarterback thanks to the rushing stats. But that sweet tight end advantage is coming to an end.