Taysom Hill to start for Saints over Jameis Winston

It has been widely assumed that Jameis Winston will start at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints now that Drew Brees is expected to miss several weeks, but it sounds like the team is planning to go in a different direction.

Taysom Hill has been getting the starter reps in practice for the Saints this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

While some have wondered if both Hill and Winston could see snaps against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that Winston will not be part of any offensive packages.

Winston took over for Brees last week after the 41-year-old left the game with a rib injury. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 60 yards.

Hill is used in different offensive packages for the Saints even when Brees is healthy. He’s more of a combination between a quarterback, fullback and tight end, and Sean Payton likes to line him up in different spots and use him as a change-of-pace option.

The Saints signed Hill to a lucrative extension even after they brought in Winston last offseason, which shows they envision him as part of their future. There has been talk that he could be the starter when Brees retires, so it would make sense for Payton to give him the job while Brees is out.

Brees is dealing with multiple injuries that sound quite serious. He is expected to miss several games.