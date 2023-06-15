Taysom Hill hoping for expanded role in 1 area

Taysom Hill is unlikely to get many opportunities to throw the football in 2023 now that the New Orleans Saints have signed Derek Carr, but he is hoping to showcase his skills in another area.

Hill told reporters at minicamp on Thursday that he would like to catch more passes. He said he is expecting and hoping for more targets this upcoming season.

When asked how his role could expand, Taysom said the hope and expectation is that he will see more action as a pass catcher pic.twitter.com/gn3znAbrWy — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 15, 2023

“Maybe doing more as, like, a receiver. I think that’s kind of stuff that hasn’t been explored a ton with me here,” Hill said. “The throwing stuff as a quarterback or running, we’ve been doing it for a long time. That’s come really naturally for me.

“I think running routes and catching balls and stuff was a foreign thing for me. Because of that, we haven’t done a ton of it and I think there’s some opportunities there that we haven’t explored yet. As I look at next season, I think the hope and expectation is that that expands a little bit.”

Hill is built like a tight end and has even been listed as one in fantasy football leagues. He has 43 catches across five seasons, however. He caught just nine passes last year, though two were for touchdowns.

The Saints have predominantly used Hill as a runner who is a threat to pass. That has served them well in certain situations, like when Hill had nine carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Seattle Seahawks last season.

We tend to doubt that Hill will have a significant role in the receiving game for New Orleans, but it is possible there could be some special packages for him. If he decides he isn’t getting the ball enough, we know one coach who may be willing to give him more opportunities.