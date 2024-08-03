Taysom Hill set for big role with Saints?

There is an argument to be made that, for all the hype about his versatility and ability, Taysom Hill has never had the impact he should have on the New Orleans Saints offense. Perhaps 2024 is the year that might change.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler visited Saints camp this week, and wrote in his training camp column that the team is “leaning into” Hill and his versatility. The Saints are prepared to play Hill at as many as five positions across the offense, including quarterback. They are even interested in using him as a traditional tailback, as well as at wide receiver.

Previously, Hill has said that he wants to be more involved in pass-catching, and he could be about to get his wish. His size and versatility makes him an intriguing option out wide or through the middle. In the past, the Saints have stuck with using him primarily as a receiving tight end when putting him in a pass-catching role. In general, however, he is most frequently used as a runner who is a threat to pass.

Hill tallied 692 yards from scrimmage last season, which was a career-high. There is a sense the Saints could still do more with him, and perhaps now could be the time for the soon-to-be 34-year-old.