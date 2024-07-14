Tee Higgins, Bengals make big decision on contract

Tee Higgins has been wrapped up in a contract dispute with the Cincinnati Bengals, and there will reportedly be no resolution this offseason.

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins in February. That led to talk of the veteran wide receiver requesting a trade, but he remains with the team. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, there will be no long-term extension between Higgins and the Bengals prior to Monday’s deadline.

It has appeared evident for some time, but for clarity: The #Bengals and star WR Tee Higgins will not do an extension by Monday’s deadline. He’s signed his franchise tag, he’ll play on it, then be one of the top free agents in the 2025 offseason. pic.twitter.com/kO8omw8Gol — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2024

Higgins will now play under the franchise tag this upcoming season, which will pay him $21.8 million. The 25-year-old will then be one of the top players at his position on the free-agent market next year, unless the Bengals decide to franchise tag him a second time.

Higgins had 42 catches for 656 yards and 5 touchdowns in 12 games last season. The former No. 33 overall draft pick has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving twice in four years. He has hinted at frustration with the Bengals, but he should be plenty motivated to produce in what will likely be a contract year for him.