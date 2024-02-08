Terrell Owens criticizes Cowboys for not hiring 1 head coach

The Dallas Cowboys decided to stick with head coach Mike McCarthy after another disappointing playoff performance this year, and one of the team’s former star players believes that was a mistake.

Terrell Owens spoke about the current state of the Cowboys during a Thursday appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” show. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was critical of Jerry Jones for selling “fool’s gold” to fans in Dallas. By that, Owens meant that the Cowboys have not won anything since the 1990s but remain one of the richest franchises in sports.

T.O. also thinks the Cowboys would get back on the Super Bowl track if they hired Bill Belichick as their head coach.

“Let me tell you something, I know this is a way-off-the-subject of a take … if they would have got Bill Belichick, they got something,” Owens said. “If they get Bill Belichick, they got something.”

Owens was then asked what Belichick has that McCarthy does not. The six-time Pro Bowl wideout mentioned “track record” and “playcalling.”

T.O. also said Dak Prescott’s decision-making has been suspect. You can hear more below:

“He’s selling the fanbase fool’s gold every year… if they would’ve got Bill Belichick, they got something”@terrellowens on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys@heykayadams @DeSeanJackson10 pic.twitter.com/AsYJFxftNc — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 8, 2024

The Cowboys have gone 12-5 in each of the last three seasons under McCarthy. They have only won one playoff game during that span, however. McCarthy is entering the final year of his deal, and he is expected to begin the season a lame duck.

Fans immediately began speculating about the Cowboys hiring Belichick when Dallas was getting blown at home by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. Belichick did not land a job this hiring cycle, so that speculation is not going to stop if the Cowboys run into trouble in 2024.

Jones recently offered an interesting quote about working with Belichick. It is not out of the question that the Cowboys will take Owens’ advice next year, assuming Belichick even wants the job.