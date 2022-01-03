Terrell Owens takes issue with Antonio Brown tweet

You know Antonio Brown is in bad shape when not even Terrell Owens will defend him.

A Twitter user posted photos of Brown and Owens on Twitter Sunday and asked people who the bigger diva is.

Bigger Diva: Antonio Brown or Terrell Owens pic.twitter.com/Fjx2b9RnLg — StPatrickFF🍀 (@stpatrickff) January 2, 2022

T.O. saw the tweet and did not appreciate it. He answered it “respectfully and disrespectfully” and said there was “no comparison.”

Wow. Respectfully and Disrespectfully, there’s no comparison. Clearly you’ve been drinking the kool-aid. https://t.co/d6th2OAan2 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 2, 2022

Owens was known for being the biggest diva wide receiver of his day. He had problems on every team, held grudges, and he blew up the 2005 Philadelphia Eagles with his issues. He got into a fight with a teammate (Hugh Douglas), called out his own quarterbacks (Donovan McNabb and Jeff Garcia) multiple times, and he spit on an opponent.

Maybe Owens didn’t quit spectacularly in the middle of a game, but he by no means was an angel. He was every bit as bad of a teammate and productive of a receiver as AB. Even in Canton, T.O. remains the worst teammate.

Owens shouldn’t be trying to distort history.

Photo: Nov 1, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers former player Terrell Owens will be is being honored in the hall of Fame induction during the half time presentation at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports