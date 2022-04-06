Terrell Owens pestered 1 NFL coach about giving him a shot

Terrell Owens has been saying for years that he still deserves a shot in the NFL, and he apparently pitched his services to one particular head coach on numerous occasions last season.

Owens told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday that he pestered Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid last season about signing him. Even at 48, Owens is genuinely confident that he could have been a big asset in Kansas City’s offense — particularly on third downs and in the red zone.

"I was blowing up Andy Reid's phone last season to bring me in.. you insert me in that offense & I'm gonna be a viable option" ~@terrellowens#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7n8uKMEwOL — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2022

“Patrick Mahomes couldn’t find anybody in the red zone. You insert me into that offense, that’s where I just said I would be valuable,” Owens said. “You (had) Tyreek Hill there and you’ve got Travis Kelce. You put me on the other side of that formation, somebody has to commit to one side or the other. At the end of the day, I’m gonna get open. I’m gonna be a viable option.”

Owens also claimed he spoke with an owner, general manager and head coach of one team last season. He says he was told to stay ready and in shape “just in case anything happened.”

Then came the Tom Brady comparison.

“People marvel at what Tom Brady has done knocking on the door of 45,” Owens said. “I just haven’t been given the opportunity to show what I can do at my age.”

You have to admire Owens’ enthusiasm. He hasn’t played in the NFL in a decade, and he genuinely thinks that would not be an issue. He has been signing the same tune for years and does not seem deterred despite being largely ignored.

T.O. recently announced that he will be playing football this season, just not in the NFL. Perhaps he will turn some heads.

Photo: Nov 1, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers former player Terrell Owens will be is being honored in the hall of Fame induction during the half time presentation at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports