Ex-NFL star Terrell Suggs arrested on assault charge

Former NFL star Terrell Suggs was arrested on Tuesday following an alleged assault.

According to jail records from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, Suggs was arrested late Tuesday night and booked on two charges — one count of assault and one count of offenses against public order.

A spokesperson for the jail told TMZ on Wednesday that Suggs had since been released. Police did not immediately share details surrounding the alleged incident.

Suggs played in college at Arizona State before he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. The former linebacker also played for the Arizona Cardinals for a brief period following his legendary career in Baltimore.

Suggs won two Super Bowls with the Ravens and was an anchor of their defense for years. He made the Pro Bowl seven times during his 16 seasons in Baltimore and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. Suggs also took home NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2003.

The 41-year-old Suggs had 132.5 total sacks with the Ravens and 139 during his career, which ranks 8th all time in NFL history. He is so protective of his legacy in Baltimore that he even denied a Ravens player’s request to wear his jersey number last year.