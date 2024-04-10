Terrell Suggs allegedly flashed gun during altercation at drive-thru

Former NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs was arrested on Tuesday night, and the charges stem from an alleged incident that took place last month.

Jail records from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona show that Suggs was arrested late Tuesday night and booked on two charges — one count of assault and one count of offenses against public order. He appeared before a judge and was released.

According to court documents that were obtained by TMZ, Suggs was involved in an altercation on March 10 in which he allegedly brandished a gun and threatened to kill a man. Suggs was reportedly at a Starbucks drive-thru in Scottsdale, Ariz., when he got into an argument with another customer in line.

The police report states that Suggs had driven past the drive-thru speaker and then put his Range Rover in reverse and started backing up. His vehicle made contact with the car behind him. Though there was no damage, Suggs and the other driver got out of their cars and began to argue. They initially got back into their vehicles and proceeded with their orders.

As Suggs was about to leave the area, he allegedly gave the middle finger to the other driver. That sparked another argument, and the other man says Suggs challenged him to a fight. The two cursed at one another and Suggs allegedly called the man a “p***y a** cracker” and threatened to “kill your b**ch a**.”

As Suggs was driving away, police say he flashed a hand gun at the other driver, though the former Baltimore Ravens star never pointed it.

The altercation was captured on a dashcam recorder, and the other driver reported the incident to police a short while later. Suggs was pulled over on Tuesday and arrested for his alleged role.

Suggs was selected by the Ravens with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. He won two Super Bowls with the team and was an anchor of their defense for years. He made the Pro Bowl seven times during his 16 seasons in Baltimore and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. Suggs also took home NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2003.

The 41-year-old Suggs also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs for brief periods in 2019 before retiring.

Suggs had 132.5 total sacks with the Ravens and 139 during his career, which ranks 8th all time in NFL history. He is so protective of his legacy in Baltimore that he even denied a Ravens player’s request to wear his jersey number last year.