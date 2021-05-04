Terry Bradshaw doubles down on Aaron Rodgers criticism

Terry Bradshaw made it known this week that he does not approve of Aaron Rodgers trying to force his way out of Green Bay, which is an opinion that is probably widely shared. What Bradshaw said about Rodgers’ game, however, is even more surprising.

During a Monday appearance on WFAN’s “Moose & Maggie Show,” Bradshaw said the fact that Rodgers is so upset about the Packers drafting a quarterback in the first round last year “shows me how weak he is.” Bradshaw said he embraced competition from younger teammates during his Hall of Fame career and that management should “let (Rodgers) cry” and go retire.

Bradshaw has no intention of backing down from his Rodgers criticism. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend was asked on “The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” on Tuesday if he believes NFL teams have to pamper quarterbacks these days with the way the league is structured. Bradshaw said teams should not do that and took the opportunity to criticize Rodgers’ footwork.

“Look, he’s an incredible player, but I can sit here right now and tell you he has probably the worst footwork I’ve ever seen for a starting quarterback. … He’s amazingly accurate. He protects the football and puts up monster numbers, but his footwork is all over the place,” Bradshaw said. “I don’t know if that’s because he got hit a lot and is out of position and doesn’t trust his linemen. He very seldom steps into a throw. It’s pretty impressive actually.”

Bradshaw went on to say that Rodgers should honor his contract with Green Bay.

“Aaron Rodgers is coddled maybe too much. He has no right to want to get the GM fired. What right does he have? … I’m supporting Green Bay here. Make him come back. Make him come back to you — don’t go to him, make him come back to you and answer for it. Or he can retire and go into ‘Jeopardy!’ or whatever he wants to do.”

You can hear Bradshaw’s full comments below:

Rodgers has been unhappy with several decisions the Packers have made. He feels the team should have consulted him before trading up to draft Jordan Love last year, but that isn’t the only issue. He apparently was also furious over one little-known player being released last year.

We know of at least one team that is interested in making an aggressive offer for Rodgers. Bradshaw believes the Packers should ignore any inquiries and hold their ground.

Photo: Elizabeth Fraser/United States Army/Arlington National Cemetery via Wikimedia