Terry Bradshaw makes his opinion of Jordan Love very clear

Add Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw to the list of Jordan Love believers.

The Green Bay Packers upset the Kansas City Chiefs 27-19 on Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Even before Love led his team to that win, Bradshaw had expressed confidence in the Packers quarterback.

“[Love] has stepped it up, America. The last three games, just lighting it up,” Bradshaw said on FOX NFL Sunday before any of the games had kicked off.

“I love gunslingers, like Josh Allen up in Buffalo. I love guys that force the ball down the field. Jordan Love does that. … Matt LaFleur has begun to trust Jordan Love.”

Terry Bradshaw is all in on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers

Love made good on Bradshaw’s faith in him. The young Packers quarterback went 25/36 with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions to help give his team arguably their biggest win of the season.

Love has led the Packers to 4 wins over their last 5 games. After seemingly being out of the playoff race, the third-year pro’s recent surge has lifted Green Bay back into the postseason hunt.