Terry Bradshaw makes big prediction about Chiefs

Terry Bradshaw made a big prediction on Sunday about the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the FOX NFL pregame show Sunday, Bradshaw said that he does not feel the Chiefs will win a third straight Super Bowl. Even though Kansas City is 15-1 following their win over the Steelers on Christmas, Bradshaw believes another AFC team will beat them in the playoffs.

“They’re not gonna win three in a row,” Bradshaw said of the Chiefs.

When told that no team has won three Super Bowls in a row, Bradshaw replied that that was one of the reasons he doesn’t think the team will win it all in February.

“The other reason is, you see how quick they’re getting rid of the ball now? See how quick, quick, quick, quick. I just think they’re going to load up against a team like Buffalo. They’re gonna load up against a team like Baltimore. And those are the two teams that can beat them, and I think it’s going to happen. I think one of them’s gonna take ’em, even though it’s going to be in Kansas City,” Bradshaw said.

"They're not going to win three in a row." Terry Bradshaw think the Chiefs are going to have problems in the playoffs despite being the #1 seed in the AFC pic.twitter.com/RM1QtjXbTE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 29, 2024

It’s unclear exactly what he meant when he talked about the quick stuff. It’s possible he thinks the Chiefs have been compensating for a weaker offensive line by getting the ball out quicker, and that maybe he thinks Buffalo or Baltimore will try to overwhelm Kansas City’s line.

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls during his playing career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won them in consecutive seasons twice (1974-1975 and 1978-1979), but was never able to win three in a row. He knows better than anyone just how tough that is.

The Chiefs will have homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, which should help their effort. We’ll see if Bradshaw is correct in the end.