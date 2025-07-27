Larry Brown Sports

Terry McLaurin had 6-word message for fans amid contract dispute

Terry McLaurin in a helmet
Nov 26, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) takes the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin reported to training camp on Sunday despite his ongoing contract dispute with the Washington Commanders, and the star wide receiver delivered a great message to his fans.

McLaurin is in the final year of a three-year, $68 million contract he signed in 2022. He is seeking an extension that would make him one of the highest-paid receivers in football.

After choosing not to show up for the start of training camp, McLaurin ended his holdout on Sunday. He still is not practicing, however, as he was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Being that it was his first day back, McLaurin decided to spend time signing autographs for fans. He also told them “my beef is not with y’all.”

McLaurin signed for fans for about 30 minutes after practice.

“It feels good to be around my teammates and around my fans. I can’t beat that at all,” McLaurin said. “They show me a lot of love and support and I just try to give that back, not just on the field but off the field.”

By reporting to camp, McLaurin will no longer be subject to fines of $50,000 per day. His decision to end his holdout does not necessarily mean he and the Commanders have made progress toward a long-term extension.

McLaurin has had five consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards. He led Washington with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season.

While McLaurin is happy to be back around his teammates and fans, he recently had some very candid negative remarks about the Commanders organization.

