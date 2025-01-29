Texans interviewing notable candidate for OC job

The Houston Texans are considering at least one veteran offensive coordinator for their vacancy at the position.

The Texans are interviewing Bill Lazor for their offensive coordinator job, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. A former offensive coordinator with the Bears, Bengals, and Dolphins, spent the last two seasons as a senior offensive assistant with the Texans.

The 52-year-old Lazor has ample experience as an offensive coordinator. Bears fans were actually clamoring for him to have a bigger say over the offense during his tenure there amid then-coach Matt Nagy’s handling of the unit and reluctance to allow Lazor to call plays. If the Texans want to stick with an internal candidate but hire someone with experience, Lazor is likely their best bet.

The Texans are casting a wide net in their search for a replacement for Bobby Slowik, who was fired after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Houston has even looked at candidates at the college level to fill the role, and no clear favorite has emerged at this point in the search.