Texans coach says Tyrod Taylor will start over Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have officially named a starting quarterback for Week 1, and his name is not Deshaun Watson.

Texans head coach David Culley confirmed on Monday that Tyrod Taylor will start the team’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans coach David Culley: 'Tyrod Taylor will start for us at quarterback for sure. He will start for us.' That wasn't unexpected — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 6, 2021

That is not an unexpected development. While Watson remains eligible to play, there have been numerous reports that the Texans plan to keep him on the roster and make him a healthy scratch every week. Watson still wants out of Houston, but the situation has become complicated due to the numerous sexual assault allegations against him.

Nearly two dozen women have filed sexual assault lawsuits against Watson. At least 10 have spoken to the police, and Watson is also the target of a grand jury investigation.

There was some talk recently that trade talks between the Texans and another AFC team were heating up, but nothing appears imminent. In the meantime, Watson will simply be sitting out.