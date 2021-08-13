Report: Deshaun Watson is subject of grand jury investigation

A new report indicates that Deshaun Watson is currently the subject of a grand jury investigation that could result in charges against the Houston Texans quarterback.

According to Mark Berman of Fox26 in Houston, a grand jury has been convened to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring charges against Watson stemming from 22 lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual assault and misconduct. The Harris County District Attorney’s office is reportedly in the process of sending out subpoenas to possible witnesses, and refused to comment on the report.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation there is a Harris County grand jury investigation being used to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against #Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson stemming from the 22 civil lawsuits filed against… pic.twitter.com/xRADFNry3R — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 13, 2021

A grand jury is convened to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to bring charges against an individual. It will not make a determination over whether Watson is guilty or not guilty, but if it does find sufficient evidence, it could indict Watson, leading to a potential trial.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, and ten women have filed formal police complaints. Watson is in camp with the Texans despite wanting to be traded, though a deal does not appear likely right now.