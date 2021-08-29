Report: Texans have no interest in Tua Tagovailoa

The Houston Texans have been engaging in trade talks centered on Deshaun Watson, and it sounds like the Miami Dolphins remain interested in the star quarterback. That has naturally led to questions about Tua Tagovailoa’s future, but he may not even be part of a potential deal between the two teams.

According to Outkick’s Armando Salguero, the Texans have not shown interest in Tagovailoa. They’re more focused on acquiring several first-round draft picks if they trade Watson, which could prove to be too great of an obstacle.

Salguero also reports that Watson’s preference is to be traded to the Dolphins but he would accept a trade to the Carolina Panthers, as well. Watson has a full no-trade clause in his contract, so he has control over where he ends up.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported on Saturday that Houston wants three first-round picks and two second-round picks for Watson. Interested teams have asked the Texans about pick protections due to the ongoing sexual assault lawsuits and investigations against Watson.

Watson could be suspended by the NFL at some point. However, the trade market for him may be heating up due to the fact that his legal situation could drag on for quite some time. If that happens, Watson may remain eligible to play all through 2021.

Tagovailoa is entering the season as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback after they selected him with the fifth overall pick last year. You have to wonder how much the former Alabama star has impressed the team if they’re willing to give up significant assets for Watson.