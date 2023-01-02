Texans S Jalen Pitre fooled everyone with his interception celebration

The Houston Texans did not have much to celebrate during their 31-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 on Sunday, but Jalen Pitre provided one moment of entertainment.

Pitre’s Texans were down 28-3 late in the third quarter. Jacksonville felt they had the game in hand, so they rested Trevor Lawrence and brought in C.J. Beathard at quarterback. Beathard was intercepted by Pitre, who left everyone fooled with his sticky glove celebration.

Take a look:

Say what you want but this was a dope post interception celebration by Jalen Pitre. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/4wkcb6JB6u — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) January 1, 2023

People actually thought that Pitre had used an illegal foreign substance that made the ball stick to his glove.

#NFL investigation incoming.

Gloves can be "sticky" but foreign substances not allowed. pic.twitter.com/vU6MpBMggz — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 1, 2023

Jalen Pitre put glue on his gloves this morning pic.twitter.com/abCOGidk0L — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2023

What did the #Texans do to their gloves 😮the ball would not come off the glove so Pitre had to take off the glove🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/LQbch314RX — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 1, 2023

That was probably the best fake the Texans ran all game. Houston is 2-13-1 and contending with the Bears to see which team will land the No. 1 pick.