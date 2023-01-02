 Skip to main content
Texans S Jalen Pitre fooled everyone with his interception celebration

January 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jalen Pitre has his glove on a ball

The Houston Texans did not have much to celebrate during their 31-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 on Sunday, but Jalen Pitre provided one moment of entertainment.

Pitre’s Texans were down 28-3 late in the third quarter. Jacksonville felt they had the game in hand, so they rested Trevor Lawrence and brought in C.J. Beathard at quarterback. Beathard was intercepted by Pitre, who left everyone fooled with his sticky glove celebration.

Take a look:

People actually thought that Pitre had used an illegal foreign substance that made the ball stick to his glove.

That was probably the best fake the Texans ran all game. Houston is 2-13-1 and contending with the Bears to see which team will land the No. 1 pick.

Jalen Pitre
