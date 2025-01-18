Texans special teams player has bizarre meltdown on opening kickoff

Houston Texans special teams player Kris Boyd had a bizarre meltdown on the very first play of Saturday’s AFC Divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs received the opening kickoff after Houston deferred to the second half, and return man Nikko Remigio broke a long return to set Kansas City up at the Houston 26. Remigio fumbled at the end of the play, but the Chiefs recovered the fumble to retain their field position.

Boyd, however, lost control at the end of the play. He forced the fumble while tackling Remigio, but did not make any effort to recover it, as he was running off in celebration instead. As he was leaving the field, he took his helmet and threw it, which resulted in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Taxans #17 Kris Boyd strips the ball, but instead of securing the fumble he celebrates. He’s a professional. pic.twitter.com/dLKvwiEIHr — Undecided (@SternShark) January 18, 2025

Boyd was not done yet. When he got to the sideline, he shoved special teams coach Frank Ross and got right in Ross’ face.

Video of Chris Boyd throwing his helmet off and pushing his Special Teams coach 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FLD4Lslp0F — Matt Em (@realMattMcClary) January 18, 2025

Boyd’s penalty moved the Chiefs all the way up to Houston’s 13-yard line. Their defense managed to hold Kansas City to a field goal from there.

It’s hard to figure out what Boyd was thinking here. Celebrating a tackle after the Chiefs returned a kick deep into Houston territory does not make a lot of sense. Going after one’s own special teams coach is even more confusing. Perhaps Boyd was just too amped up.

Boyd has played almost exclusively on special teams for the Texans this season. One has to wonder if he will hold on to that role going forward.