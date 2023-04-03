Could Texans make surprising NFL Draft decision?

With two picks in the top 12 of the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans stand to have a significant say in how the first round goes. A new report suggests they could at least consider throwing everyone a curveball early on.

There are some around the league who believe the Texans are not a lock to select a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, according to Peter King of The MMQB. Texans GM Nick Caserio is described as “very conservative” and not someone who will draft a quarterback he is not fully on board with.

One NFL personnel expert told King that the Texans could use the second pick on Alabama star Will Anderson, then use the No. 12 pick and one of their two first-round picks in 2024 to trade back up for a quarterback. King notes, however, that this scenario still appears highly unlikely.

The Texans obviously need a quarterback, though they need talent in general. This sort of move would be a risky gamble, especially because they would not be the only team trying to move back up in the draft.