Texans reportedly make major decision on David Culley

Rumors have persisted that David Culley might be a one-and-done head coach with the Houston Texans. The organization, however, appears to feel otherwise.

The Texans plan to bring back Culley for a second season as head coach, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. That decision is expected to be finalized prior to the team’s final game of the season.

Culley took over an incredibly difficult situation in Houston. The Texans dropped to 4-12 on Sunday after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but not much of that can be pinned on the 66-year-old head coach. The roster is simply devoid of talent, particularly after quarterback Deshaun Watson was essentially benched following an offseason trade demand and multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Culley has apparently won the respect of those within the organizations for how he has managed such a miserable situation.

The Texans have been historically awful throughout the season. There probably isn’t a coach in the league right now that could have salvaged much of anything from this season, and Houston’s management appears to know that.

Photo: Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach David Culley waves while walking off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports