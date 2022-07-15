Texans settle all claims related to Deshaun Watson scandal

The Houston Texans were accused by more than two dozen women of failing to act after they learned of Deshaun Watson’s alleged troubling behavior, but all of those claims have been settled.

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Friday that 30 women who either filed claims or planned to file claims against the Texans have agreed to settlements with the team. The terms of the agreements will not be disclosed. Buzbee said he will not offer any further comment on the Texans’ alleged role in the scandal, but he took the opportunity to criticize Watson’s legal team for the way they have handled the sexual assault allegations.

“I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans’ alleged role, other than to say there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and the way in which Watson’s team has done so,” Buzbee wrote.

You can read the full release below:

From lawyer Tony Buzbee: 30 women who made or planned to make claims against the #Texans have settled. More below 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/dQHIxfdUgR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2022

Only one of the 30 women filed an actual lawsuit against the Texans, according to Buzbee. That lawsuit will be dismissed once the settlement is completed.

The one lawsuit made numerous troubling allegations against the Texans organization. The suit claimed the owner of a massage therapy company reached out to the team in 2020 to express concern over Watson “seeking out an unusually high number of massages from strangers on Instagram.” The Texans were also accused of trying to help cover up Watson’s alleged misconduct. You can read more details here.

Watson has settled 20 of the 24 sexual assault lawsuits that were filed against him. The fact that there were 30 women who made claims against the Texans could indicate that the Cleveland Browns star will face more lawsuits.