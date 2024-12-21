Texans provide concerning update on Tank Dell injury

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a significant knee injury on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, and that was confirmed after the game.

Dell will be kept overnight in Kansas City for observation after being carted off during the second half of Saturday’s game, according to Texans coach DeMeco Ryans. Ryans added that the Texans are praying for Dell, but offered no further clarification on the wide receiver’s status.

#Texans standout WR Tank Dell, who suffered a knee injury while making an acrobatic TD catch, will stay overnight in Kansas City for further evaluation of a significant knee injury, coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters. He offered prayers for Dell, who has been so key for them. pic.twitter.com/vAPQKt0FO8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2024

Dell needed an air cast on the field after suffering the injury, and had to be taken off in an ambulance. His teammates were visibly shaken as Dell was being treated by medical personnel.

Entering play Saturday, Dell has 45 catches for 569 catches and two touchdowns, and has been one of the steadiest presences in a Texans wide receiver group that has struggled with injuries all year. In all likelihood, we will not see him again this season.