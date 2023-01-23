Texas governor goes viral for tweet about Brett Maher

Texas governor Greg Abbott sounds completely fed up with Brett Maher.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker Maher fell flat on his face again during Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. Just a week after missing four extra points against Tampa Bay in the wild-card round, he shanked another PAT following a second-quarter Cowboys touchdown. Though Maher’s kick was technically blocked, it was hooking way left regardless (see the video here).

After Maher’s latest whiff, Texas governor Greg Abbott posted a tweet that went viral.

“I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker,” Abbott wrote.

Abbott, who has been the governor of Texas since 2015, is paralyzed from the waist down. He was injured in a jogging accident back in 1984 and has used a wheelchair ever since.

The Cowboys still had full confidence in Maher heading into Sunday’s game. They did not elevate another kicker from the practice squad and even gave Maher a pregame pep talk (courtesy of Dallas owner Jerry Jones). But that confidence seemed to wane later in the second quarter when the Cowboys opted to go for it on 4th-and-4 from the San Francisco 35-yard line instead of trotting Maher out there for a field goal (a decision that ultimately yielded a conversion but a subsequent Dak Prescott interception). As for Abbott, he clearly has zero confidence left in Maher.