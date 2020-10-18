This is why Andrew Siciliano is not doing ‘Red Zone Channel’ today

Those who tuned into DIRECTV’s “Red Zone Channel” on Sunday may have been stunned to see someone other than Andrew Siciliano narrating all of the day’s action. No we know why he was absent.

Siciliano took to Twitter just before the start of the early games to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19. It sounds like the test may have been a false positive, as Siciliano said he tested negative twice before the positive test and one time after it. Still, he decided to play it safe and stay home.

I’m going to just be a fan today.@RedZoneChannel pic.twitter.com/X5NHM9b1mT — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 18, 2020

Siciliano has not missed a day at the “Red Zone Channel” since it first launched back in 2004. He assured fans that he is feeling great and will be back as soon as possible.

Dan Hellie filled in for Siciliano.