 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 5, 2024

Tim Patrick reveals which team he almost got traded to

September 5, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Tim Patrick looking ahead.

May 23, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Patrick signed with the Detroit Lions last week after being cut by the Denver Broncos. But he nearly ended up with another team first.

Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett reported on Thursday that Patrick said the New Orleans Saints were trying to acquire him from Denver. The Broncos and Saints were unable to reach an agreement on a trade, which led to Patrick’s release.

From there, Patrick signed with the Lions and is now a member of their practice squad.

The 30-year-old Patrick has not taken the field since 2021. The veteran went down with a torn ACL during training camp in 2022. He suffered a similar fate the following year as he tore his Achilles before Week 1 of that season. The recent injuries help explain why the Broncos were willing to let Patrick go. His solid numbers in 2020 and 2021 with Denver explain why Detroit had interest in him.

Article Tags

New Orleans SaintsTim Patrick
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus