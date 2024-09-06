Tim Patrick reveals which team he almost got traded to

Tim Patrick signed with the Detroit Lions last week after being cut by the Denver Broncos. But he nearly ended up with another team first.

Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett reported on Thursday that Patrick said the New Orleans Saints were trying to acquire him from Denver. The Broncos and Saints were unable to reach an agreement on a trade, which led to Patrick’s release.

Interesting from new Lions WR Tim Patrick, he said the Broncos told him they were trying to work out a trade with the Saints when they decided to release him after the preseason. The 2 sides couldn't come to terms, and Patrick decided to sign with the Lions practice squad. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 5, 2024

From there, Patrick signed with the Lions and is now a member of their practice squad.

The 30-year-old Patrick has not taken the field since 2021. The veteran went down with a torn ACL during training camp in 2022. He suffered a similar fate the following year as he tore his Achilles before Week 1 of that season. The recent injuries help explain why the Broncos were willing to let Patrick go. His solid numbers in 2020 and 2021 with Denver explain why Detroit had interest in him.