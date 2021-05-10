Tim Tebow agrees to one-year with Jaguars

Tim Tebow is returning to the NFL.

Tebow and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a one-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The contract is not done yet, but it could be made official in the next week.

Tebow is 33 and has not played in the NFL since 2012 when he was with the New York Jets. He was also a quarterback then and is trying to transition to tight end, so he will not be guaranteed to make the final roster in Jacksonville.

Tebow announced his retirement from professional baseball back in February, and we immediately noted that the timing did not seem like a coincidence. Tebow played for Urban Meyer at Florida, and the two won two national championships together. They have similar religious values and remain close. A few years ago, Meyer even watched Tebow in one of his baseball games.

After hearing what Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan said about Tebow recently, it would have been a surprise if the team did not sign him.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0