Titans add 3-time Super Bowl champion to front office ahead of important draft pick

As they try to decide what to do with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, the Tennessee Titans are turning to the zen of Zieg.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Sunday that the Titans are finalizing a deal with Dave Ziegler to become their new assistant general manager. Ziegler will serve under president of football operations Chad Brinker and new GM Mike Borgonzi (who replaced the fired Ran Carthon earlier this week).

The 47-year-old Ziegler was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, whom he served in the front office of from 2013-21 (in scouting and player personnel roles). He then became general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders from 2022-23 and had a very forgettable tenure featuring multiple whiffs (including giving extensions to Derek Carr and Darren Waller only to trade both in short order and also drafting Tyree Wilson over the likes of Bijan Robinson and Jalen Carter).

After getting fired by the Raiders, Ziegler spent last season with the New Orleans Saints as an advisor. Though his old front office in Las Vegas was recently the subject of a very unflattering rumor, Ziegler is at least another seasoned name to add to the mix as the Titans look ahead to the April NFL Draft. When it comes to who they might select with that top overall pick, a hint emerged on that front a few days ago.