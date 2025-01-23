Odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft change after Titans exec’s comments

The odds for who will become the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft changed in a big way following some comments by a Tennessee Titans executive.

On Wednesday, the Titans introduced Mike Borgonzi as their new general manager. Chad Brinker, who serves as the team’s president of football operations, spoke at the press conference and talked about evaluating quarterbacks.

Brinker said that the team wouldn’t pass on a “generational talent,” though he emphasized that he also wants to stockpile draft picks over the next few years.

The comments by Brinker drew widespread attention and led to a shift in the NFL Draft betting odds.

SportsBetting.ag says an influx of wagers came in on Travis Hunter after those comments. Hunter went from having 11/1 odds of being draft No. 1 overall to 11/10 odds (+110).

Abdul Carter’s odds also went lower, though not to the extent that Hunter’s did.

There were a few other shifts to the odds. Cam Ward became less of a favorite to go No. 1 and is tied with Hunter at +110. Shedeur Sanders’ odds dropped to +360 from +150.

When put into full context, Brinker’s comments really shouldn’t have shifted the odds. He wasn’t saying that the team plans to pick the player they view as the “generational talent” in the draft. Rather, he was saying they wouldn’t pass on a quarterback whom they rate as a “generational talent.” But if they don’t view one of the QBs as a generational talent, they might go in a different direction and take two-way star Hunter, who is viewed as a future lock-down cornerback.

We’ll known on April 24 who will be the No. 1 pick.