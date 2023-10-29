Titans’ asking price for Derrick Henry revealed

The Tennessee Titans have told Derrick Henry they do not plan to trade him, and that may be because they are confident no team is going to meet their asking price.

The Titans will continue to listen to offers for Henry and other players on their roster leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. They may be seeking an unrealistic return for the 29-year-old running back, however.

Henry is in the final year of his contract and owed nearly $6 million for the remainder of 2023. When a player in his situation is traded, it is typically for a mid-round draft pick. Sources told NFL Network that the Titans are asking for more than that, which likely means either a first- or second-round pick.

It is possible the Titans could offer to pay some of Henry’s salary if they want to attract better offers. Henry could also renegotiate his contract if he has mutual interest with a rival team.

Henry has been linked to one particular AFC team, but the Titans will probably keep him. At 2-4, they are not completely out of the postseason hunt. That may factor into their decision, especially if they beat the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday.